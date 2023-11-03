L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $216.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $198.00.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.75.

NYSE:LHX opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

