Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 314.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.67 ($3.83).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 333 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGEN

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.73) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($2,957.33). Insiders bought a total of 2,321 shares of company stock worth $505,817 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.