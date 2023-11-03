Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Li-Cycle worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 435.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 24.4 %

LICY opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

