Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $183.56.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

