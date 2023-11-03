Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $254.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.20. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

