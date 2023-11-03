LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.45 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

