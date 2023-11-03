Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,708 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

