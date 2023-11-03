Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,301 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

