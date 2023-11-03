Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AAON by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,120,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 320,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AAON’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

