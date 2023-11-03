Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 696.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,963 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 33.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 580,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,856,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 340,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $797.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $1,130,384.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

