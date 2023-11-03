Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company's stock.

HSTM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $767.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

