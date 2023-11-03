Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 61.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

