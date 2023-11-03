Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

