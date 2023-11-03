Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

