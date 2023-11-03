Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

