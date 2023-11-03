Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 192.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FedEx by 70.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,439 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in FedEx by 376.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 161,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $151.34 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

