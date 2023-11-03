Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

