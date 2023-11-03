Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on PLAB

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.