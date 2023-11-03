Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 224.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $88.07 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

