Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

