Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $37.35 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

