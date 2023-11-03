Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.37. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $1,595,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $1,595,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock valued at $67,237,377 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

