Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.