Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 175.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Visteon by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Visteon Trading Down 1.3 %

Visteon stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

