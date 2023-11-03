Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

