Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $864.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

