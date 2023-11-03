Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 60.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of KMX opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

