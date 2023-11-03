Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.