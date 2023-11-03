Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,105 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $8.99 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

