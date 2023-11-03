Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,460 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,114 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $76.99 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

