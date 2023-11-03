Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,670 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,190,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACM Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,760.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

