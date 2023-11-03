Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.56 and a 1-year high of $192.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

