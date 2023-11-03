Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 204 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

