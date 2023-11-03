Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 29,371 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

