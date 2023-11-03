Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Lithium Americas worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

