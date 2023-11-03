Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NOV by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.