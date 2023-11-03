Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 69,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $327.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.76. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.99 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

