Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Primo Water worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $22,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 135.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

