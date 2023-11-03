Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.