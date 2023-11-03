Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MAN opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

