Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.25 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,273.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,273.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,119,098 shares of company stock valued at $77,249,220 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

