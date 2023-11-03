Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.29 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

AMH opened at $33.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

