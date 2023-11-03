Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 572 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $245.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

