Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 39,375 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,375 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

