Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

