Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Up 1.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

