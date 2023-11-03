Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,619 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

