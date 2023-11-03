McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.66.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.73. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

