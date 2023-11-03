McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $325.00 at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

