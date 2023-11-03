MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.